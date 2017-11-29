How to Qualify Your Leads and Make More Sales

Whether you're selling something for $10 or $100,000, you're going to get a bunch of bad leads. Every business has them. But, a good business will learn how to qualify its leads to make sure it doesn't waste time chasing those bad leads.

Instead, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel explains that by asking a few simple questions -- like what a consumer's budget is, or a time frame for buying -- you can quickly sort through and find the targets who are ready for your product, who will likely be willing to purchase soon. That way, you can convert a greater percentage of your sales and save time.

