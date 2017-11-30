Why You Should Always Say Yes to New Opportunities, Even If You Don't Yet Have the Skill Set for Them

How Jordan Taylor Wright went from doing a short-term producing gig to long-term employment with names like Usher and Justin Bieber.

Jordan Taylor Wright is a video director and producer who has worked with names like Usher, Justin Bieber and The Chainsmokers. But, before he started traveling the world with famous musicians and making content with billions of views (you can see him in the official music video of "Closer" by The Chainsmokers), he was just a kid who loved Disney movies and making videos.

In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Wright sits down with Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams to explain how his passion and personality have propelled him to the success he enjoys today.

Click play to learn more.

