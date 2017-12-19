You Probably Became an Entrepreneur Because of a Gut Decision. You Should Continue to Trust That Gut Feeling as You Build Your Business.

Why don't we trust ourselves while we're actually doing the work?

A former professional actress with a passion for the intricacies of on-camera performance, Florence Ann Romano is the owner of media production company Original Six Media, a 100 percent woman-owned business. Romano, who is also the CEO, believes that trusting your "gut feeling" is often the best strategy, and advocates that leaders should harness the power of intuition more often. Romano uses her unique background to oversee the company’s video production and to ensure that each story evokes an emotional reaction. Romano is also deeply committed to philanthropy, and is particularly passionate about the well-being of children, which earned her the affectionate title “Windy City Nanny” in her home city of Chicago. How do you embrace failure and turn it into a success? Click play to find out.

