This Entrepreneur Has Over 50 Million Podcast Downloads and Wants to Help You Build Your Own Empire

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett sits down with entrepreneur and radio host Pat Flynn, who has achieved over 50 million podcast downloads and is approaching his 1000th podcast episode. Flynn and Richett discuss the strategies Flynn has used to find such success with the podcast format and what type of content works best for podcasts.

Flynn explains the strength of podcasts to tell stories -- either success stories of guests or hosts, or even to tell stories about products for marketing purposes. Then, he talks about how he uses that natural strength in the way he structures and builds out his own content, which has helped to lead to his current success.

Click play to learn more.

Related: Why Having Just a Few Loyal Fans Can Make a Big Difference

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.