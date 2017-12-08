The World's Biggest Starbucks Has Augmented Reality

Plus, Apple's iMac Pro is rumored to launch in a few weeks and a smart photo album raises $7 million.

The world's biggest Starbucks now has augmented reality. The new 30,000-square-foot Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Shanghai released an AR app that will deliver a tour of the store's equipment. Customers also get virtual badges for participating in the tour and once all of the badges are earned, they get a custom "Roastery filter" so they can get the perfect selfie at the end of the tour.

Apple's iMac Pro is rumored to launch in a few weeks. The iMac Pro is a new desktop computer from Apple that was announced back in June. The iMac Pro will feature a 27-inch Retina 5K display, up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation -- say that 10 times fast! The Pro will apparently prevent theft of the workstation and will retail at $4,999.

Joy, a new smart photo album, has raised $7 million. The round was led by Obvious Ventures, bringing the total amount of funding to $9.5 million. The inventor of Joy realized that flipping through photo albums was becoming a thing of the past, so he created this social device to make sharing family photos and videos easier. The device retails for $499.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.