This Entrepreneur Sells $355 Bars of Chocolate. Is He Crazy or a Genius?

Buying a bottle of wine for $100 or more is fairly common. We don't bat an eye at such prices, because we've come to think of (at least some) wine as a luxury item that can easily be sold for thousands of dollars. For some reason, that same mentality has not always transferred to other industries.

In this video, To'ak Chocolate co-founder Jerry Toth explains how he and his brand started making luxury chocolate, which is sold for $355 per bar, and how he hopes that his adventurous idea will allow the idea of luxury choloate to one day become more widespread, like wine.

Watch the video to learn more.

