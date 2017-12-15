When It's Time to Fire Your Own Paying Customers

Get the audience and customer base that fits with and appreciates your product.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman sits down with Jonathan Kim, co-founder of Appcues. When Appcues launched on Product Hunt, a digital curation of new apps and tools, the company was flooded with product demands.

Kim celebrated because Appcues had what seemed like a never-ending flow of users. However, Kim and the company realized that only a small percentage of people who had bought the product were actually using it. So, how did this entrepreneur change his users habits?

He fired them. Yeah, you heard that right -- he fired paying users.

Click play to learn more.

