Simple Tricks That Can Help You Overcome Natural Shyness and Build Your Self Esteem

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield gives viewers five easy tips they can use to become more confident and less shy. Whether you struggle with giving a presentation or just worry that you aren't getting enough done on a daily basis, these tricks can help you feel better about yourself and, in doing so, become more productive.

Canfield suggests one simple way to get started is to stand in front of a mirror and appreciate the things you accomplished that day. Give yourself some verbal acknowledgement -- that way, you are receiving positive feedback even if no one else is giving it to you. That can help keep you in a good and creative mindset going forward.

Click play to learn more tips.

