How to Publish a Book With Just 30 to 40 Hours of Work (and $25,000)

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu sits down with Zach Obront, co-founder of Book In A Box, which takes business owners' ideas and turns them into fully fleshed-out, physical books you can hold in your hand. The process costs $25,000 -- $5,000 for each month of work, which spans from the first outline to printing out copies -- but after, you own the rights to the book, meaning you keep 100 percent of the sales profits.

The Book In A Box team does the vast majority of the work, meaning that the time you need to be involved in the process is only 30 or 40 hours -- a single work week.

However, if you prefer to work on your own book (or don't have $25,000 to spend), then Obront can give you some quick tips on how to get started. Most notably, he says it's important not to just sit down and start writing. Instead, he advises that you should think about your ideas and the structure of the book before you start writing the book, because you can be much more adaptable in an outline than you can when your book is 50,000 words long.

Click play to learn more tips.

Related: How to Build a Massive YouTube Presence for Your Brand or Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.