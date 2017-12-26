Quick Tips You Can Use to Improve Your Sales Technique

Plus, why the best sales aren't always transactions.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman interviews award-winning author, speaker and entrepreneur Tim S. Marshall. Marshall, who is perhaps best known as a salesmen, gives some tips you can use to improve your own technique and make more sales for your business.

For example, Marshall says that you shouldn't consider a sale solely a transaction -- in fact, Marshall says that often, the best sales don't involve contracts or transactions. Instead, the sale comes when you convince someone else that you are worthy of their trust. Then, they can open doors for you not only within their own business, but with their friends and colleagues, as well.

Click play to learn more about sales.

