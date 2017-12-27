5 Steps to Develop a Mindset of Success

Success is not an action -- it's a way of life.

If you want to accomplish great things, greatness must be reflected in everything that you do. Thus, regardless of what it is you want to accomplish, the path to success must begin by adopting a success mindset.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy gives you five steps you can use to cultivate your own mindset for success. To start, you should define what it means to succeed. This might sound simplistic, but unless you have defined goals for what you think you should be able to accomplish, you might be more prone to drifting along without reaching your full potential.

Click play to learn the other tips on developing a successful mindset.

