Feeling Stuck? Change This One Simple Thing to Refocus Your Mindset.

Get out of your current pattern with a small alteration to your routine.

If you feel like you've hit a wall and can't move forward, sometimes you need to switch up your routine to get going again. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel suggests one change you can make is to listen to different music. If you always listen to the same tunes during your commute or workout, it can be reinforcing your current habits. Angel says to try finding new music to help stimulate your mind, or bring back an old playlist you made during a time you felt successful to return to that mindset.

Click play to find out what else you can do to get un-stuck.

Related: One Visualization Trick You Can Use to Stay Confident Even When You're Broke

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.