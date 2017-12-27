It's Time to Stop Glorifying the Non-Stop Hustle

There's a better way to be your best self.

Entrepreneurs constantly ask how they can believe in themselves, but Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel believes that's the wrong question. Instead, they should be asking how they can hack their body and brain. He argues it's hard to believe in yourself if there's an underlying health issue you aren't addressing.

For example, Angel knows that throughout his life he's struggled with fatigue, but reading a productivity book or listening to a motivational podcast wouldn't make that go away. Instead, he should have been talking to doctors to find out the cause of his pain.

Click play to find out what aspects of your physical life you can look at or ask about to perform better in all aspects of your life.

