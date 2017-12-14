Meh to Manly Office Makeover

What's Hollywood without some production magic? This episode of Office Goals on the Road brings Kate and Joey to the center of Hollywood to transform a small and under-decorated production office into a suave and sophisticated space that echoes the tastes of its employees but also brings ample workspace into a small area. With challenges like denim walls and the temptation of donuts all around, Kate and Joey pull off an old-school-meets-new-beginnings vibe for this successful office makeover!
To learn more about how Staples can help with create the perfect workplace, click here.