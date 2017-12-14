Meh to Manly Office Makeover

Heading to a company with a name like "Lord Danger," Kate and Joey have their work cut out for them to give this next office a makeover that brings some productivity to this production team, and also emphasizes the unique, old school vibe of its employees!

What's Hollywood without some production magic? This episode of Office Goals on the Road brings Kate and Joey to the center of Hollywood to transform a small and under-decorated production office into a suave and sophisticated space that echoes the tastes of its employees but also brings ample workspace into a small area. With challenges like denim walls and the temptation of donuts all around, Kate and Joey pull off an old-school-meets-new-beginnings vibe for this successful office makeover!

To learn more about how Staples can help with create the perfect workplace, click here.

Related: Cluttered to Creative Office Makeover