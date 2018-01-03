4 Ways to Avoid Crucial Money Mistakes and Save for Retirement

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town gives viewers four tips on how they can avoid money mistakes, keep more of their paychecks and achieve their financial and retirement goals. His first tip is that you shouldn't use a credit card unless you're buying an asset. That is, don't buy something you don't need just because you feel like you should. Instead, use a credit card to buy things that can propel you forward, like biographies on people you admire.

Next, Town recommends that you should pay yourself -- set out an amount you want to save or invest, then budget accordingly, rather than spend and then just save what you have left over.

Click play to learn more.

