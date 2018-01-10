My Queue

What Any Business Can Learn From Verizon About the Transformation to a Digital World

C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett takes you inside Verizon to speak with c-level executives from its Enterprise Solutions division.
Verizon Enterprise Solutions has become the trusted partner for its business and government clients including most of the companies listed in Fortune 500. Why do most of the biggest brands out there trust Verizon and what ways is it delivering value? Jeffrey Hayzlett goes into Verizon's headquarters to discuss with executives what matters most to them as a brand and the standards that they work by in order to increase customer experience and maintain reliability. 

