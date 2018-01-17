My Queue

The One Constant in Any Business? Change.

Without change, you won't be able to grow or prosper.
When it comes to challenging the status quo, Keith Krach is the man to talk to. When he first joined DocuSign, one of the things that sparked his interest, in addition to the company’s ability to set itself apart from the competition, was one of the company’s core values: innovation. Krach is a firm believer that change is "the most powerful word in the English language” and without it, one fails to develop, prosper and grow. He saw the need to replace most of his executive team because “the company with the best people wins and the job of the CEO is to build a high-performance team.”

Krach mentions three things that need to be in place in order to create an exceptional workplace that’ll tackle the status quo: 1) get everyone working together as a team while fostering a safe environment to thrive in, 2) measure the success of the company by their customers’ success, and 3) set a crystal clear direction. A solid mission, vision, values, team rules, long-term goals and strategy will guide your team to success.