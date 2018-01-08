3 Reasons Why You'll Never Become Wealthy

These three common money mistakes keep people from reaching their financial goals.

Many people expect to become wealthy because of a big break -- perhaps they'll win the lottery, or sell a book, or get a huge promotion at work. But, if those breaks fall through, these people often fail to achieve the sort of financial success they expected.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield identifies three primary reasons why people fail to become wealthy. By avoiding these three things, you give yourself a great chance at forging the sort of financial life you want.

Canfield's first reason is that you have negative ideas about money. Does the idea of money stress you out, because you think of unpaid bills or debt, or does it excite you? If you run away from the concept of your finances, you won't be able to actively focus on turning your situation around through smart investments and planning.

Click play to learn more.

