10 Financial Choices You'll Regret in 10 Years

Warren Buffett's first rule of investing is to never lose money. But, losing money can come in different ways -- even by failing to invest or making a financial mistake that you'll come to regret later. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose lists 10 financial mistakes many people make that come to haunt them later.

For example, the first mistake Rose mentions is that too many people fail to have a budget. As a result, they're likely overspending in some areas of their life when they could easily cut back if they saw the actual numbers. Rose also advises against buying new cars -- they're bad investments, and there are plenty of used cars that offer reliable transportation.

Click play to learn more tips and avoid these financial mistakes.

