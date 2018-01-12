This Investor Looks for Products He Can't Live Without

Jessica Abo sits down with the president of Summit Equity Investments to learn what you can do to prepare for your next pitch.

Joe Rosen, the president of Summit Equity Investments, spends his time looking for investors or meeting with founders who want him to invest in their companies. He sat down with Jessica Abo to share his tips for success, whether you're the one with the funding or the one looking for financial backing.

Related: How to Transform Pain and Setbacks Into Power and Success

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.