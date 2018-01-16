You Can't Create Positive Change If You're Not Prioritizing Your Own Happiness and Well-Being

Don't sacrifice yourself because you think it will help your company grow.

Mike Kelly is the founder and CEO of Ora Interactive, an award-winning user experience and digital product studio, specializing in emerging technology, mobile and web applications. As a CEO, the mounting responsibilities can often become overwhelming, leaving no time for personal growth and recovery. For Kelly, to create a positive transformation across an organization, you need to “put the oxygen mask on first.” According to the Harvard Business Review, a CEO is truly successful when they can be the change they want see.

