PSA: If Your Business Fails, It Doesn't Mean You're a Failure

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars spotlights John Tabis, CEO and co-founder of The Bouqs Company. Tabis speaks about his biggest fear, which was that if his business failed, it would mean he was a failure, too. He had put so much of himself into the business, that he thought its success was a direct reflection of who he was.

However, that sort of worry and stress can often contribute to making mistakes, and can sometimes even lead to the failure that you're so afraid of. On the opposite end, getting overly excited about something can lead to the same problems. That's why Tabis recommends that entrepreneurs should try to avoid the roller coaster and maintain a level attitude throughout.

Click play to learn more.

