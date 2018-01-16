How to Start a Blog and Make $100,000 a Month Before You're 30

At least, here's how one entrepreneur did it.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose sits down with Michelle Schroeder-Gardner of Making Sense of Cents, a financial blog. Schroeder-Gardner hustled to turn Making Sense of Cents into a financially stable business, and now she makes $100,000 from her blog content monthly. The best part? She's only 28 years old, and she travels around the country while she works.

She and Rose talk about the process of writing a good blog, the sort of posts that work well and how much time you need to put in before you can expect to see those long-term results.

Click play to learn more about writing your own blog content and start following Schroeder-Gardner and Rose's paths.

Related: 10 Financial Choices You'll Regret in 10 Years

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.