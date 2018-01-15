How Dodge Quietly Created the Fastest Production Car Ever Made

The Dodge Demon is currently the fastest production car ever made. In fact, there is so much power in the Demon that the National Hot Rod Association has banned it from its drag courses. Manufactured as a limited production vehicle, Dodge has pledged to make 3,300 -- 3,000 in American and 300 in Canada. Entrepreneur Network partner Alan Taylor was awarded serial number eight, making his Demon an instant collector’s item.

The functional Air-Grabber hood scoop hints to the power beneath the hood, a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI SRT Demon V8 engine. Effortlessly cranking out 840-HP, the SRT badge that adorns this muscle car stands for Street and Racing Technology. Achieving a 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds, this car was built for the track with the comfort of a daily driver. (Oh, and did we mention that its the first production car to be able to pop a wheelie?!) Specialty drag slicks were designed specifically for the Demon to help this rocket ship achieve a 9.65 second quarter mile. As Dodge says, “If you know, you know."