This Entrepreneur Built the Hottest Celebrity Spot on the Planet -- and a Brand With Staying Power

Andrew Medal chats with Mark Birnbaum about how his global restaurant group has become a Hollywood hotspot, and how to establish a brand that stays on top.

Mark Birnbaum is the co-founder of the EMM Group, owner of the Catch restaurant chain, which are arguably the hottest restaurants in the world with A-list celebrities visiting weekly. He recently sold 50 percent of his company to Tillman Fertitta, the Texas billionaire who's the man behind the CNBC show Billion Dollar Buyer and also recently bought the 17 restaurants of BR Guest. In this episode of Action & Ambition with Andrew Medal, Birnbaum discusses his beginnings and how he turned his passion for nightlife into a thriving business.

