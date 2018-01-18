My Queue

3 Great Ways to Use Instagram Stories to Market Your Business

More people are using Instagram Stories than Snapchat. Here's how you can take full advantage.
Entrepreneur and Online Marketing Expert

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel breaks down three great ways you can use Instagram Stories to market your business.

Patel recommends you should start by building anticipation. Give your followers something to look forward to, either on your website or on your Instagram. Tell them, "We're going to release some great content in the next day," and they'll be more likely to come back for the update.

Second, make sure each story works with your Instagram presence. Don't just take video of whatever's handy, make sure you're creating your brand with each story.

Click play to learn more.

