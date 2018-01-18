3 Great Ways to Use Instagram Stories to Market Your Business

More people are using Instagram Stories than Snapchat. Here's how you can take full advantage.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel breaks down three great ways you can use Instagram Stories to market your business.

Patel recommends you should start by building anticipation. Give your followers something to look forward to, either on your website or on your Instagram. Tell them, "We're going to release some great content in the next day," and they'll be more likely to come back for the update.

Second, make sure each story works with your Instagram presence. Don't just take video of whatever's handy, make sure you're creating your brand with each story.

Click play to learn more.

Related: How to Qualify Your Leads and Make More Sales

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.