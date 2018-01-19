Airbnb Lets Users Pay Less Up Front

Airbnb now has a new feature that will help users pay less up front. The new feature will give you the option to pay half of the cost of a booking’s total fees at the time of booking and then pay the remainder of the total fees at a later time prior to check-in. Before this feature was added, customers had to pay 100 percent of the cost up front. If you choose to use the Pay Less Up Front feature, you must have the rental booked 14 days before check-in and the rental must cost at least $250.

BMW acquired ParkMobile, an easy-to-use app that makes finding and paying for a parking spot easy. ParkMobile allows you to pay for a meter or parking garage spot from your phone and also allows you to reserve parking spots in advance for important events. Parkmobile will become part of BMW Group’s Mobility Services portfolio.

Boston-based TrueFit raised $55 million in series C funding. TrueFit is an intelligent data platform for fashion retail. TrueFit helps online shoppers find clothes that are your style and fit. It does this by looking at the data of previously purchased clothing and compares the items to ones you are considering buying.