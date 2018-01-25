Why You Shouldn't Repurpose Your Live Videos on YouTube

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri breaks explains three reasons why trying to repurpose live video from Facebook or Periscope on YouTube is a bad idea.

To start, you need to understand YouTube's platform and how it is different from Facebook. Its goals and processes are different because YouTube is a search engine, where Facebook is a social engine. Facebook is driven by interaction between social users, while YouTube is driven by audience coming to the site for specific content.

This simple difference can change what your audience is expecting and what you should be posting on your channels, and it's one example of why you shouldn't recycle your Facebook Lives on YouTube.

Click play to learn more.

