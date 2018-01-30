How to Recover Customers Who Abandon Their Carts

You've done all of the hard work. You've caught someone's eye, drawn them onto your website, enticed them with a product and convinced them to buy it. But, many potential clients abandon their carts, leaving you without the most important part -- the actual sale.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel wants to give you tips you can use to reclaim those potential sales and earn the profit you worked so hard for. He suggests you should start by creating a two-step checkout page, with the first step just acquiring contact information. That way, if users fail to complete the entire purchase, you can contact them and remind them of what they're missing out on.

Click play to learn more.

