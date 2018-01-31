How Birchbox Valued Service Over Sales, and How That Shaped Its Business Model Philosophy

In some ways, it can be easy to shop for beauty products and services. There are thousands of offerings in the marketplace, meaning that somewhere out there is the perfect product for you. But, for that same reason, the market can also be daunting -- especially when it comes to finding new looks or options.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jen Hacker sits down with Katia Beauchamp of Birchbox to talk about how a company can best navigate that tricky space. Beauchamp explains that Birchbox wanted to make the idea of discovering new looks fun, not daunting.

In that way, the subscription model helped Birchbox achieve its goal -- which wasn't just to create a subscription, but instead to make shopping for beauty more accessible.

Click play to learn more.

