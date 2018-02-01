This Author and Entrepreneur Says She Was Never Meant to Fit In. But Does That Help or Hurt Her Business?

Do your business endeavors reflect who you really are?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with Candice Kumai, an internationally-renowned wellness writer, chef and content creator.

Born and raised in California to a Japanese mother and a Polish-American father, Kumai grew up in a mixed culture home -- celebrating Japanese traditions and cuisine from a young age, and honing a cosmopolitan perspective that continues to inspire her work today. She has been described by ELLE magazine as “The Golden Girl of the Wellness World" and was recently named one of Arianna Huffington’s “Top 20 New Role Models in 2017.”

Click play to learn how her background and work ethic have driven her to the sort of success she maintains today.

See more episodes of Leaders Create Leaders Season 1 and 2 on Gerard Adam's YouTube channel.

