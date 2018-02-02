His Sites Have Reached Hundreds of Millions of People -- Now He Wants to Help You Reach a Bigger Audience

Jessica Abo sits down with Troy Osinoff of JUICE to find out what platforms you should use to boost your business and why digital ads matter.

Over the years, Troy Osinoff has built sites that have reached hundreds of millions of people. These days, this entrepreneur, investor and author is helping companies make money using digital advertising with his business partner, Michael Lisovetsky. The two started JUICE to help grow companies effectively and efficiently. Whether it’s increasing ecommence sales or launching an awareness campaign for brands like Kenneth Cole, JUICE has become one of the fastest growing agencies in New York.

Osinoff’s career path includes creating and selling viral sites, a shoe company, successful crowdfunding, advising app companies, working with celebrities and musicians, working at BuzzFeed and much more in between. He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss what platforms you should use to boost your business and why digital ads matter.

