News and Trends > Champions' Circle

Gary Vaynerchuk Shares the Biggest Secret in Pro Sports

Today's all-stars aren't waiting for retirement to kill it in business. VaynerSports and Entrepreneur teamed up to honor the most innovative thinkers in the game.
40 Most Entrepreneurial Athletes In the Game
Pro athletes aren't waiting for retirement -- they are taking their competitive fire from the field and court and bringing it to the boardroom, building innovative companies and investing in big ideas right now.

To celebrate the biggest names in sports and their involvement in entrepreneurship, Entrepreneur and VaynerSports teamed up to host an unforgettable event at Super Bowl LII: the first annual Champions Circle.

Presenters Gary Vaynerchuk and Dave Meltzer lit up the room with inspiring tributes to our first class of Champions. Be sure to check out the complete list of winners here.