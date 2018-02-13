I'm a Certified Financial Planner, and My Best Investment Ever Cost $10

If you don't have a lot of money, but you're ready to start investing, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose can help.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and certified financial planner Jeff Rose explains how you can get started investing, even if you don't have a lot of money. He breaks down two great, simple investing tips for beginners:

Trust, but verify. Don't just give your money to someone else and hope they will do the best thing for you with it. Just get started. You might make a few mistakes early on, but you'll learn from those mistakes and be better off in the long run.

Rose also talks about his worst investment ever, which ended up costing him $5,000, and his best investment, which cost him just $10 to get started.

