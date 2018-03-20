How This Entrepreneur Stays Optimistic When It Comes to Risk Taking
Risk is a key part of the entrepreneurial game. And Anke Albert, the founder of healthy cookie and granola company Anke’s Fit Bakery, agrees.
“Taking risks is just part of growing a business,” she says in the video. “We always have to readjust the direction we’re going.”
While everyone’s entrepreneurial journey is different, there’s no doubt you’ll run into risk more than a few times. The good news about risk, according to Albert, is you can always go back.
“Your risks don’t always work out, but you think about it… and if it makes sense, at least you have to give it a try,” Albert advises.
