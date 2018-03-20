How This Entrepreneur Stays Optimistic When It Comes to Risk Taking

Risk is involved in every entrepreneur's journey. Here's how this entrepreneur approaches it.

March 20, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Risk is a key part of the entrepreneurial game. And Anke Albert, the founder of healthy cookie and granola company Anke’s Fit Bakery, agrees.

“Taking risks is just part of growing a business,” she says in the video. “We always have to readjust the direction we’re going.”

Related: 5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Risk-Taking

While everyone’s entrepreneurial journey is different, there’s no doubt you’ll run into risk more than a few times. The good news about risk, according to Albert, is you can always go back.

Related: 7 Risks Every Entrepreneur Must Take

“Your risks don’t always work out, but you think about it… and if it makes sense, at least you have to give it a try,” Albert advises.

To learn more about risk taking from Albert, click play.

This video was shot at Pilotworks.