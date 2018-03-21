What This Entrepreneur Learned After Listening to Her Gut

As an entrepreneur, it's always important to put your company first.

As an entrepreneur, it’s important to listen to your gut. If something doesn’t feel right, then maybe that’s because it isn’t.

Auria Abraham, the founder and chef of Auria’s Malaysian Kitchen, learned this the hard way. After she was contacted by a company with what seemed like an amazing opportunity to help get her company’s name and products out on the market, Abraham and her team were excited. An award-winning chef was going to make a series of how-to videos with her products that would be shared across social media and on the web.

However, last minute the company made a request that didn’t sit well with Abraham so she decided not to move forward. “If it gives you a feeling that you don’t really enjoy, you have to take a step back and look at it,” says Abraham in the video. “The other thing I learned from that is get all the detail upfront before you spin your wheels waiting for what the opportunity is going to bring you.”

