Why My Greatest Challenge Is Me

This business leader finds he sometimes has trouble taking a step back and listening to feedback.

February 27, 2018 2 min read

While some executive leaders face challenges in engaging consumers or overcoming financial obstacles, Ian Ford, CEO of Undercover Tourist, says that his biggest challenge has always been himself. Although his ideas for the company have been great, Ford explains that he has always been challenged to listen to the feedback and ideas of his employees. While some may think that strong opinions and decisive actions are strong leadership qualities, Ford has found his success in taking a step back and intently listening to the great ideas of those around him. Click play to find out more about how Ford is making the active decision to listen each day.

