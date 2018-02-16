How to Invest When the Stock Market Drops

Here's how you can be ready for a swing in the market.

Stock market trends create fluctuations in the economy. The market can go from an emotional state of excitement, with an overheated market environment, to the exact opposite in a very short amount of time. It's easier to invest and ride the wave of positivity that comes with a market boom, but what is your strategy for the times when it swoons?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town offers some tips on what you can do during a stock market drop.

Click play to learn more about how to invest your money and protect your finances.

