What's the Biggest Challenge of Starting a Restaurant?

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Wahoo's Fish Taco's CEO and CFO Mingo Lee, who talks about managing business finances and day-to-day operations. He explains how his role interacts with other employees in the company, from the marketing team to the operations.

Then, Lee breaks down one of the most difficult aspects of his job. Because he is working in a high-risk business setting, it is more difficult for him to find financial lenders. Deciding who his startup business should partner with is a major part of his role, and it will help determine his restaurant's success.

Click play to learn more.

