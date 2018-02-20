5 Money-Saving Hacks That Can Make You Millions

/

You don't have to cut coupons for big savings.

Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose doesn't ride his bike to work every day just to save a few bucks on gas. He doesn't eat five-day-old leftovers just to save on food costs. He certainly doesn't spend time cutting coupons -- in fact, Rose says he would prefer to hit himself in the face than cut coupons.

But, that doesn't mean Rose spends frivolously, or that he has no plan on how to save money -- he's a certified financial planner. It only makes sense that he would place an importance on saving. In this video, he breaks down some money-saving hacks you can use to help keep more of your money where it belongs: with you.

Rose starts by breaking down how he was able to save as much as $400 a year by picking a good life insurance plan, which protects his family's finances both in the short- and long-term.

He then transitions to talking about car payments, which can be even more significant. Cars -- especially new cars -- depreciate in value from the moment you buy them, and driving a less stylish car you can pay off easily is simply more prudent than going out and getting something flashy.

