This Entrepreneur Needed a New Tube of Toothpaste and Ended Up Creating One of the Top Natural Oral Care Brands

Jessica Abo sits down with the founder of hello products, Craig Dubitsky to discuss how he's disrupting the $40-billion global oral care category.

Craig Dubitsky is an entrepreneur and thought leader on a mission to make the world a better and more beautiful place. As the founder of hello products, Dubitsky is disrupting the $40-billion oral care category. He took his initial idea from concept to commercialization in only six months and has since taken the market by storm. Currently, hello products are in more than 25,000 top U.S. retail doors and leading ecommerce sites. It has become the fastest growing toothpaste brand in the U.S. of the Top 25 brands, and is globally lauded for the brand’s design sensibilities and cruelty-free approach.

Prior to hello, Dubitsky co-founded the Kind Group, a privately held company dedicated to the development and expansion of personal care brands. There, Dubitsky conceived the eos brand -- you know, that lip balm that comes in the shape of an egg. Dubitsky was retained by Boots, the U.K.’s largest health and beauty retailer, to advise on its strategic U.S. rollout of its No. 7, Botanics and Mediterranean cosmetic and skin care brands. He has been a strategic advisor to various private equity groups with an interest in the consumer space, and is asked by large, global CPG companies to help their teams better understand cultural shifts, human-centered design and entrepreneurship.

Dubitsky has worn many hats throughout his career, including identifying and leading the initial investment in Method Products and strategizing with green home care brand Seventh Generation on innovation and design. A sought-after keynote speaker, Dubitsky speaks about brand, design and innovation. He sat down with Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo to discuss his company, advice for aspiring entrepreneurs and his favorite hello toothpaste.

