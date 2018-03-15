This Co-Founder Explains How He Determined When to Quit His Day Job and Become a Full-Time Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship can be scary, but that's what makes it rewarding.

With entrepreneurship comes a lot of risk. And for Calvin Bohn, the co-founder and COO of Smalls, a company that creates cat food using human-grade ingredients, that risk meant quitting his day job to become an entrepreneur full-time with his partner Matthew Michaelson.

After talking about launching a business for some time, Bohn and Michaelson decided to take the plunge into entrepreneurship, investing all of their time and most of their money into a project that they weren’t sure the future of.

“It became very clear that it was impossible to get this done on the side,” says Bohn in the video. “[I] took the plunge, quit my day job and started doing this full-time with nothing more than a little bit of money in the bank to carry us for a few months.”

As an entrepreneur, often this is one of the choices you’ll face early on in business. And while it can be scary at times, it can also be tremendously rewarding. However, you’ll need to be able to stomach the risk in order to take the plunge.

To learn how Bohn did so, click play to watch the video.

