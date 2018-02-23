What Content Creators Need to Succeed on YouTube
Have you ever wondered how people earn money making videos on YouTube? Talent manager and content producer Reuven Ashtar sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss how his Never Napping clients, ranging from The Sorry Girls, Molly Burke and Amanda Rach Lee to The Icing Artist and Aydian Dowling, became YouTube stars, and what it takes to be successful.
