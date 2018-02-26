The 10 Commandments of Investing, From Billionaires Like Warren Buffett

/

Thou shalt steal -- at least, you should steal strategies from other successful investors.

February 26, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you want to make money investing, it only makes sense that you should look at history and figure out how to emulate others' success. That's why, in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town breaks down 10 tips of investing you can steal from people like Warren Buffett and Ben Graham to earn your own return on investment.

Town's first tip is to stay rational. This comes from Graham, who was a mentor to Buffett. Staying rational helped Graham continue to earn money even throughout the Great Depression, when so many others around him were losing everything.

Click play to learn more tips

Related: How to Live Within Your Means Without Feeling Cheap

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.