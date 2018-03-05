You Can't Consistently Do Great Work Without This Important Step

/

There can't be great output without great input.

Everyone wants to have an impressive output. You want to have something to show for your time and effort -- not just for yourself, but for your team members and colleagues, too. But it's almost impossible to put out great work without taking in great work. In the same way that your answers usually aren't as good when your boss calls on you suddenly, you can't be expected to do great work if you aren't prepared.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett explains how you can be more prepared for whatever comes your way.

Click play to learn more.

