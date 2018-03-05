My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs / Appreciation

5 Things You Should Appreciate More, Starting Right Now

Be thankful for what you have.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being thankful and appreciative can help attract more thankfulness and appreciation into your life. That's why in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy wants to remind his viewers of everything they have to be thankful for.

Start with these five, simple things:

  1. Be thankful for what you've accomplished.
  2. Be thankful for the person closest to you.
  3. Be thankful you have a roof over your head.
  4. Be thankful you are the age you are.
  5. Be thankful you can continuously improve yourself.

Remember that last one especially. If you can continue to improve yourself, then you can improve even the things you don't like about your current situation.

Click play to learn more.

Related: 10 Effective and Cheap Ways to Market Your Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

How to Become More Appreciative and Attract More Success

  • --shares
Add to Queue