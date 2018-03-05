5 Things You Should Appreciate More, Starting Right Now

/

Be thankful for what you have.

March 5, 2018

Being thankful and appreciative can help attract more thankfulness and appreciation into your life. That's why in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy wants to remind his viewers of everything they have to be thankful for.

Start with these five, simple things:

Be thankful for what you've accomplished. Be thankful for the person closest to you. Be thankful you have a roof over your head. Be thankful you are the age you are. Be thankful you can continuously improve yourself.

Remember that last one especially. If you can continue to improve yourself, then you can improve even the things you don't like about your current situation.

