What You Need to Know About Emergency Funds to Make Sure You're Ready for Anything

/

Be prepared when life throws you a curveball.

March 9, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Life is unpredictable, which is why it's risky to try to live paycheck to paycheck. If you can, it's best to set aside money for an emergency fund in addition to your other investments. That way, you can be ready when something unexpected and unwelcome comes your way.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town quickly breaks down what you need to do to make sure you have an emergency fund that actually works for you. He explains what you'll need to make sure you can afford, how long your emergency fund should be able to sustain you and more tips that can help you develop a plan for emergency funds that works best for you.

Click play to learn more.

Related: The 10 Commandments of Investing, From Billionaires Like Warren Buffett

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.