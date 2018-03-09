My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance / Emergency Plans

What You Need to Know About Emergency Funds to Make Sure You're Ready for Anything

Be prepared when life throws you a curveball.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Life is unpredictable, which is why it's risky to try to live paycheck to paycheck. If you can, it's best to set aside money for an emergency fund in addition to your other investments. That way, you can be ready when something unexpected and unwelcome comes your way.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town quickly breaks down what you need to do to make sure you have an emergency fund that actually works for you. He explains what you'll need to make sure you can afford, how long your emergency fund should be able to sustain you and more tips that can help you develop a plan for emergency funds that works best for you.

Click play to learn more.

Related: The 10 Commandments of Investing, From Billionaires Like Warren Buffett

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Do You Have a 'Business Continuity Plan'?

  • --shares
Add to Queue