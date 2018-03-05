How Ashton Kutcher Turned $50 Million Into $250 Million by Investing in Entrepreneurs

/

Plus, the actor and philanthropist explains what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

March 5, 2018 1 min read

Though he first gained fame as an actor, Ashton Kutcher is also known for making smart investments in startups. However, as he explains to Alan Taylor in this video, it took a few years for those investments to pay off. One thing that helped was finding the right partners. Kutcher says he looks for entrepreneurs who are working on big ideas that will create change in society.

Kutcher also offered advice for entrepreneurs who are just starting out: In order for your company to be successful, you need to have insights or expertise that others don't have. Click play to learn more.