To Go up Against Larger Competitors, This Business Leader Provides a Personal Touch

Countryside Bank, a community bank with six locations, thinks creatively about customer needs.

April 3, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a community bank that specializes in residential construction lending, Countryside Bank was faced with several challenges during the latest housing market crash. Although unseen risks can be difficult to prepare for, CEO John Wheeler says that the key to his company’s survival was having each dedicated employee work personally with their clients. Fully understanding the ins and outs of your market can help you to be alert to all possible risks, and gives the company a leg up in preparing creative solutions.

