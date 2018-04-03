My Queue

Growth Strategies / Customer Service

To Go up Against Larger Competitors, This Business Leader Provides a Personal Touch

Countryside Bank, a community bank with six locations, thinks creatively about customer needs.
As a community bank that specializes in residential construction lending, Countryside Bank was faced with several challenges during the latest housing market crash. Although unseen risks can be difficult to prepare for, CEO John Wheeler says that the key to his company’s survival was having each dedicated employee work personally with their clients. Fully understanding the ins and outs of your market can help you to be alert to all possible risks, and gives the company a leg up in preparing creative solutions.

Watch more videos from BizCast on its YouTube channel here.

Related: This Healthcare Company Found It Wasn't Enough to Advertise Its Services. It Had to Build Trust in the Community.

