How a 2nd Grade Reading Chart Helped This Food Entrepreneur Launch a Meal-Kit Company
What do you want to be when you grow up?
Some of us knew the answer when we were 3 years old, some of us are still figuring it out.
And that's perfectly okay, says Elana Karp, head chef and culinary co-founder of the meal kit company Plated. Karp was on a completely different career path before she zeroed in on her passion for food, and built a company devoted to helping people eat better and more conveniently.
Listen in as she talks with Entrepreneur host Linda Lacina and explains how a grade-school reading chart helped her define and achieve her company's goals.
