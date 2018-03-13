My Queue

Entrepreneurs

How a 2nd Grade Reading Chart Helped This Food Entrepreneur Launch a Meal-Kit Company

To keep her business goals on track, Elana Karp relied on a tactic she used in her previous life as a grade-school teacher.
What do you want to be when you grow up?

Some of us knew the answer when we were 3 years old, some of us are still figuring it out. 

And that's perfectly okay, says Elana Karp, head chef and culinary co-founder of the meal kit company Plated. Karp was on a completely different career path before she zeroed in on her passion for food, and built a company devoted to helping people eat better and more conveniently.

Listen in as she talks with Entrepreneur host Linda Lacina and explains how a grade-school reading chart helped her define and achieve her company's goals.

